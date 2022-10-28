The penalty that had been handed down to Fernando Alonso at the United States Grand Prix that took place during the past weekend has been overturned

LONDON: The penalty that was given to Fernando Alonso during the United States Grand Prix that took place over the weekend has been overturned since Alpine was successful in its attempt to have the Haas protest that led to it rejected.

After the completion of the race, a 30-second penalty was assessed to the two-time defending Formula One World Champion, which resulted in the driver being removed from the points standings. Because of this, his position in the Austin standings was changed from seventh to fifteenth, and the stewards upheld a protest from the Haas team despite the fact that it was submitted beyond the legal time limit.

After Alonso’s high-speed collision with Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin on Sunday night in Austin, Haas filed a protest on the basis that Alonso had finished the race in a car that was in an unsafe condition. Alonso had taken the checkered flag in seventh place. Haas’s argument was that Alonso had finished the race in a car that was unsafe.

Alonso was handed a post-race penalty of 30 seconds, which dropped the two-time champion down to 15th place in the classified rankings and cost him six points in the world championship.

Alpine contested Haas’s objection on the grounds that it had been registered too late, which was 24 minutes past the period that had been stated; however, the FIA came to the conclusion in Mexico City that Alpine was correct “there is no ability or right for any party to “protest” a decision of the Stewards nor against a summons to a hearing.”

However, Alpine later asked for a right of review in light of new evidence, and a further hearing on Thursday evening ultimately resulted in Haas’s initial protest being deemed inadmissible because it was determined that the team could have submitted it within the required time limits. Alpine’s request was granted.

This implies that Alonso will regain his seventh place finish and the six points he earned in Austin.

