Tim David hopes to inspire his team with his performance

Tim David was the only Australian in the World Cup squad without a state.

The 26-year-old had to establish himself in domestic T20 leagues like IPL, BBL.

Tim David, a T20 specialist, gave little attention competing for Australia until shortly before his unexpected inclusion in World Cup squad.

Tim David was forced to carve out a career outside of the professional ranks.

The 26-year-old, who was born in Singapore, is now enjoying being a part of the Australian lineup and recorded his first half-century for the team during last week’s six-wicket loss to India in Hyderabad.

Despite being the only Australian in the team without a state or national contract, David is a towering finishing batter and stands at 6 feet 5 inches.

David had to establish himself in domestic T20 leagues like the Indian Premier League and Australia's Big Bash League after being cut from his home state of Western Australia a few years ago. "It's a tough one because you're by yourself and there's not a lot of support a lot of the time," David told reporters on Monday of his T20 globe-trotting. "Of course, there are amazing opportunities and you get to experience different things. I'd encourage anyone to go out and play whatever cricket they can, whether they go to play in different countries or play locally." The only member of Australia's 15-man World Cup roster who did not participate in the team's victory in the United Arab Emirates last year is David. Fast bowler Mitchell Starc of Australia, who skipped the recent tour of India, made the joke that he was looking forward to meeting David when he got back from the subcontinent. Before the Oct. 16–Nov. 13 World Cup, David, who batted at six in two of the three T20Is in India, will have more opportunities to get to know his Australia teammates during home warmup games against the West Indies and England. But having faced many of the best T20 players in the world in leagues from Pakistan to the Caribbean, he is already familiar with them. "So it's pretty natural," said David of his step up to the highest level. "It's not like I've been doing anything away from what I've been preparing for."