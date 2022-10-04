Timothy David Paine returns to domestic cricket.

Timothy David will play a first-class match for the first time in eighteen months.

Timothy David stepped down from the captaincy last year after the texting scandal came to light during the Ashes series.

Advertisement

Former Australian Test captain Timothy David Paine returns to domestic cricket. As per the coach of Tasmania, Timothy David will play a first-class match for the first time in eighteen months.

According to the Australian media, Timothy David will play for Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield match against Queensland coach Jeff Vaughan. However, Timothy David has been reinstated to Tasmania’s squad for domestic cricket.

As per Australian reports, the former captain was not offered a central contract by Tasmania this year but he will be seen in action in the domestic match starting on Thursday

Timothy David stepped down from the captaincy last year after the texting scandal came to light during the Ashes series.

Also Read Inglis gets central contract, Paine still absent Wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis was one of the 20 players to have been...