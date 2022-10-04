Tiny Iron, Mariah May International wrestlers arrive in Pakistan

Ring of Pakistan (RoP) is back with another massive event.

Tiny Iron, Amale Dib, Mariah May, Adam Maxted, and Badshah Khan were just few professional wrestlers who travelled to Multan for an event.

Bringing back another professional wrestling event in Pakistan is Ring of Pakistan (RoP).

RoP is back with another massive event with the goal of promoting professional wrestling in Pakistan.

Imran Shah, CEO of RoP, stated that the occasion will restore smiles to the nation’s flood victims.

“We are back with another professional wrestling event. This event will be staged in Multan, Islamabad, and Karachi,” he said.

Advertisement warm welcome at the airport ❤️🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/JpAemxfJL2 — Mariah May 👸🏼 (@MariahMayx) October 4, 2022

“In this tough time, we will try to bring smiles back on the faces of our brothers and sisters who suffered floods,” he added.

The opening of the international tournament will take place in Multan initially. The wrestlers will then fly to Lahore and Islamabad.

Tiny announced his journey to Pakistan in a video message. He announced, “Pakistan, Mai Araha Houn [Pakistan, I am coming].”

Several other foreign wrestlers expressed enthusiasm for a future professional wrestling match in Pakistan.

