Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Tiny Iron, Mariah May International wrestlers arrive in Pakistan
Tiny Iron, Mariah May International wrestlers arrive in Pakistan

Tiny Iron, Mariah May International wrestlers arrive in Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Tiny Iron, Mariah May International wrestlers arrive in Pakistan

Tiny Iron, Mariah May International wrestlers arrive in Pakistan

Advertisement
  • Ring of Pakistan (RoP) is back with another massive event.
  • With the goal of promoting professional wrestling in Pakistan.
  • RoP CEO said that occasion will restore smiles to nation’s flood victims.
Advertisement

Tiny Iron, Amale Dib, Mariah May, Adam Maxted, and Badshah Khan were just few professional wrestlers who travelled to Multan for an event.

Bringing back another professional wrestling event in Pakistan is Ring of Pakistan (RoP).

RoP is back with another massive event with the goal of promoting professional wrestling in Pakistan.

Imran Shah, CEO of RoP, stated that the occasion will restore smiles to the nation’s flood victims.

“We are back with another professional wrestling event. This event will be staged in Multan, Islamabad, and Karachi,” he said.

“In this tough time, we will try to bring smiles back on the faces of our brothers and sisters who suffered floods,” he added.

The opening of the international tournament will take place in Multan initially. The wrestlers will then fly to Lahore and Islamabad.

Tiny announced his journey to Pakistan in a video message. He announced, “Pakistan, Mai Araha Houn [Pakistan, I am coming].”

Advertisement

Several other foreign wrestlers expressed enthusiasm for a future professional wrestling match in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Also Read

Kane Williamson says Pakistan Bangladesh tough T20 teams
Kane Williamson says Pakistan Bangladesh tough T20 teams

Pakistan and New Zealand will play a tri-series in October. Kane Williamson...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Wrestling News, WWE News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PAK vs NZ: Afridi paid a visit to National Bank Cricket Arena before ODI
PAK vs NZ: Afridi paid a visit to National Bank Cricket Arena before ODI
PAK vs NZ: The trophy for three-match ODI series unveiled
PAK vs NZ: The trophy for three-match ODI series unveiled
Al Nassr: Vincent Aboubakar's contract cancelled to make room for Ronaldo
Al Nassr: Vincent Aboubakar's contract cancelled to make room for Ronaldo
Babar Azam says “Captain, coach and chief selector are on the same page
Babar Azam says “Captain, coach and chief selector are on the same page"
Zidane rejects offers from Brazil, Portugal and USA National Teams
Zidane rejects offers from Brazil, Portugal and USA National Teams
United States won 1st ever United Cup
United States won 1st ever United Cup
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story