Tom Brady says, ‘Great Highlights of My Life’

The 45-year-old NFL player discussed his 15-year-old son John “Jack” Edward playing high school football on a recent episode of the podcast Let’s Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray. He said that seeing Jack play the sport is “one of the biggest moments of my life.”

"I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play and him grow and develop, and my kids in general, too. So I love watching him kind of dig deep and especially [play] team sports."

Brady and his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan have a son named Jack. With wife Gisele Bündchen, he is also the father of 12-year-old Benjamin Rein and 9-year-old Vivian Lake.

The quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also said he “never anticipated” his son would play football.

“So getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me,” he says, “I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends. And, you know, the camaraderie at a young age.”

“When I was in high school, I loved hanging out with my teammates and eating pancake breakfasts on Saturdays. He eats with his teammates every Friday night, and it brings out the best in us “Brady adds. “So, as every parent knows, it’s really fun to watch your kids play.”

Brady says that Jack is a free safety and also plays quarterback. The NFL legend says that he “loves” to watch Jack play quarterback.

“I don’t think there are many things I could help him with in life. I don’t have a lot of skills, but I’m probably best at throwing the football “Brady gives out. “He knows a lot more. He works hard and gets things done. He’s just a great kid. But I can help him at quarterback for sure.”

When asked if Jack is a better athlete than Brady was at his age, the father of three said that Jack is “a grinder and a very good athlete.”

“He can move his hands and eyes together well. He moves better than I did when I was his age “Brady says yes.

