Edition: English
Edition: English

Tottenham was poor as Eintracht Frankfurt held them to a 0-0 draw.

  • Tottenham was forced to accept a point after a discouraging in their Champions League.
  • Antonio Conte’s team is still second in Group D after a blank in Germany.
Wasteful Eintracht Frankfurt held Tottenham to a scoreless draw. At Frankfurt, Tottenham was forced to accept a point after a discouraging 0-0 draw in their Champions League Group D match.

Spurs put on a much-improved performance in an effort to avenge their humiliating loss to rival Arsenal on Saturday, but they fell short of demonstrating enough quality in the final third.

Frankfurt Eintracht 0-0 Tottenham: Following three games, Antonio Conte’s team is still second in Group D after a blank in Germany.

On the other hand, Dejan Kulusevski is still sidelined after suffering an injury during the international period and missing the north London derby at the weekend. Additionally still missing is Lucas Moura.

Ben Davies, however, has excellent news: he is once again eligible for selection after missing our last two Premier League games and the international break due to an injury he sustained in our most recent Champions League match against Sporting CP in Lisbon.

Kristijan Jakic, a midfielder for Frankfurt, is questionable after suffering an injury while representing Croatia at a foreign tournament.

The hosts’ Champions League roster omits Aurelio Buta and Almamy Toure due to their injuries, and Jerome Onguene (hip) is also out.

