Tri-series: New Zealand beats Pakistan in 4th T20I

New Zealand beat Pakistan by nine wickets in Christchurch.

It was the fourth match of the tri-nation Twenty20 International series.

Michael Bracewell’s two for 11 in four overs was a great performance.

Advertisement

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand beat Pakistan by nine wickets in the fourth T20 International tri-series. The Blackcaps easily chased the target set by the Green Shirts.

According to the details, the tri-nation Twenty20 International series took place on Tuesday at the Hagley Oval stadium.

The home team limited Pakistan to 130 for seven by getting Mohammad Rizwan (16) and captain Babar Azam (21) out earlier.

Michael Bracewell took two wickets for 11 runs in four overs, which was a great performance for the hosts.

At the end of the innings at Hagley Oval, New Zealand were attempting to retaliate against Pakistan for their loss on Saturday at the same venue.

Both the teams and Bangladesh are playing the tri-series before the T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia this month.

Advertisement

With 27 runs in 27 balls, Iftikhar Ahmed scored the highest runs for Pakistan.

Southee got rid of Iftikhar and Mohammad Nawaz with the first two balls of the last over, but Mohammad Wasim still stood after the hat-trick ball in the 20th over.

Also Read Mohammad Rizwan wins ICC Player of the Month award for Sept Mohammad Rizwan has been named September's ICC player of the month. The...