Uefa to look into a pro-IRA chant by Republic of Ireland women’s players

  • Uefa opens investigation into “possible inappropriate behavior” by the Republic of Ireland women’s team.
  • Video shows players singing pro-IRA chant after World Cup play-off win over Scotland.
  • Republic manager Vera Pauw says the team is “deeply sorry” for what happened.
Uefa opened an investigation into “possible inappropriate behavior.” after a video showed Republic of Ireland women’s players singing a pro-IRA chant after their World Cup play-off win over Scotland.

The governing body of European football said that ethics and the disciplinary inspector will be in charge of the case and that more information will be released “in due course.”

Wednesday, Republic manager Vera Pauw said that the team was “deeply sorry” about the video.

It was posted on social media after their 1-0 win at Hampden Park, which got them to the World Cup for the first time.

Team members were seen chanting a pro-IRA slogan in the stadium’s locker room after Amber Barrett’s goal sent the team to the finals in Australia and New Zealand next year.

Pauw said that one of the players putting the video on social media was not the main problem. She said that the player “was devastated and crying in her room.”

“I don’t want to use that as an excuse because if she hadn’t put it on social media and told me what it meant, I would have taken care of it right away.

“I’ve also told her that putting it on social media is not the most important thing.

“The most important thing is that it has taken place. It doesn’t matter if you are in a private room, a dressing room, or outside.”

