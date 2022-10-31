UFC flyweight contender wants release, claims “positive response”

There is a possibility that the UFC flyweight class will be scaled back

Askar Askarov may leave the UFC soon

Askarov will finish his career with a record of 14-1-1 overall

Advertisement

It would appear that Askar Askarov will be leaving the UFC in the near future.

On Saturday, ‘Bullet’ made an announcement in which he stated that, due to recent health concerns, he had asked to be released from the promotion. Askarov was forced to pull out of a fight scheduled with Brandon Royval at UFC Vegas 62 due to weight-related issues. No details were provided, but it should be noted that Askarov was forced to pull out of the fight.

“Due to the fact that my return was delayed for health reasons and this was my last fight under the contract, I asked the UFC to release me,” wrote Askarov in Russian on Instagram. “To which, I received a positive response.

“First, let’s put health in order, and then we’ll see what and how,” continued Askarov.

Before signing with the UFC three years ago, Askarov had a perfect record of 11-0 as a professional fighter. In his Octagon debut, the former ACB flyweight champion battled Brandon Moreno to a draw with both fighters receiving a portion of the possible points. He won three matches in a row, including ones against Tim Elliott, Alexandre Pantoja, and Joseph Benavidez, but his newly found momentum would soon come to an end. Tim Elliott, Alexandre Pantoja, and Joseph Benavidez were the opponents he defeated.

After winning by unanimous decision against Benavidez, the No. 4 flyweight in the world withdrew from a fight scheduled to take place against Alex Perez, citing an injury sustained in training that he did not disclose. At UFC Columbus, he was scheduled to compete against a potential No. 1 contender named Kai Kara-France. Unfortunately for him, he suffered the first loss of his professional career in that fight.

Advertisement

Askarov has not yet made his way back to the Octagon after leaving that location. The 30-year-old boxer has decided to focus on getting his personal life in order before making his comeback to the ring after fights scheduled with the aforementioned Perez and Royval fell through.

Askarov will finish his career with a record of 14-1-1 overall.

Also Read ‘I can do whatever I want,’ says Georges St-Pierre, freed from UFC contract Georges St-Pierre may now do whatever he wants after his UFC contract...