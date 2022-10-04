Vardy replaces Daka in Leicester City’s lineup against Nottingham Forest.

Brendan Rodgers just made one alteration to the starting lineup for Leicester City’s vital match against Nottingham Forest, keeping Danny Ward there.

City supporters have demanded that Daniel Iversen be granted a Premier League debut after under-fire Ward has given up 22 goals in seven appearances. However, Rodgers has chosen to keep the Welshman in goal and has thrown his complete support behind him.

Only the front, where Jamie Vardy enters, has changed. Patson Daka led the line in the previous two games, which were played at Brighton and Tottenham, but the number nine returns in place of the Zambian and will try to score his first goal of the year.

With it being the only adjustment, Wout Faes gets his home debut for the team after a respectable first appearance at Spurs, despite the six goals allowed. At full-back, he teams up with Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne, and James Justin.

Wilfred Ndidi, who made a crucial error against Spurs, continues to play in the base of the midfield. Youri Tielemans and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall round up the trio in the park’s middle. Although the Shepshed-born midfield is well aware of the animosity between the two teams, he was not selected to start when they met in the FA Cup in February.

To complete the team, Harvey Barnes plays on the left wing and James Maddison on the right. Daka, who was cut from the starting 11, is still on the bench.

