Pakistan is currently in fifth place and has nil points after playing in two games

It would be ideal for Pakistan if Bangladesh were to win against Zimbabwe

Pakistan has chances but with low probability

As a result of Zimbabwe’s shocking victory over Pakistan on Thursday at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Perth, not only has Group 2 become more exciting for all of the teams, but it has also placed Pakistan’s chances of advancing further in the competition in doubt.

As a result of their losses to India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan is currently in fifth place and has nil points after playing in two games. On the other hand, India, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe are currently in a better position than Pakistan.

India is in first place with four points after two games, while Zimbabwe and South Africa are tied for second with three points each after two games. The Bangladeshi team currently has two points to their name.

The following game in the tournament for Pakistan is against the Netherlands, and then they will play games against South Africa and Bangladesh. All three of these games are now absolutely crucial for Pakistan to win. Pakistan only needs to suffer one more loss to be eliminated from contention for a spot in the semifinals.

However, even if Babar Azam’s squad were to win their next three games in a row, it would not be enough because their success will depend on how the other teams do.

It would be ideal for Pakistan if Bangladesh were to win against Zimbabwe, India were to triumph over South Africa, and Pakistan were to triumph over the Netherlands on Sunday. After this, India will be in first place with six points, followed by Bangladesh with four points, Zimbabwe with three points, and Pakistan with two points.

Then, on November 2, it will be significant for Pakistan if the Netherlands and India both win their respective matches against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, and then on November 3, it will be crucial for Pakistan to win their match against South Africa in Sydney.

In this hypothetical situation, India would have eight points, Pakistan and Bangladesh would each have four points, while South Africa and Zimbabwe would each have three points.

On November 6, all of the teams in the group will be competing, and Pakistan will be hoping for a victory over Bangladesh while also rooting for India to prevail over Zimbabwe and South Africa to prevail over the Netherlands.

In the hypothetical situation described above, India would come out on top with 10 points, followed by Pakistan with six points and South Africa with five points. This would be the case if wishes were horses and everything went according to Pakistan’s calculation.

However, if South Africa is successful against India on Sunday, it will put Pakistan in a precarious position. After South Africa’s victory over India, India will have only four points while South Africa will have five points. India will play games against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, both of which are games that India is expected to win. South Africa will play a game against the Netherlands, which they are likely to win. India will play games against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, both of which they are likely to win.

Therefore, if India is defeated by South Africa, Pakistan will need to hope that the Netherlands and Zimbabwe both win their matches against India and South Africa, respectively, in order for their NRR to improve.

By Sunday evening, it is highly likely that Pakistan will have a better understanding of the situation. Therefore, let’s keep our fingers crossed that India maintains their winning streak and defeats South Africa in a convincing fashion so that Pakistan’s chances aren’t completely dashed.

