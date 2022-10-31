Advertisement
date 2022-10-31
Virat Kohli’s hotel room video leak disappoints Anushka Sharma

Articles
Virat Kohli’s hotel room video leak disappoints Anushka Sharma

  • One of the most well-known people in the world, Virat Kohli has a sizable fan base both offline and online
  • The batsman, who is now in Australia for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2022, expressed his displeasure on his Instagram account
  • A video of his hotel room went viral online without his knowledge or permission
His wife, a Bollywood actress, was also upset about this and called it a “absolute disgrace.”

After a hotel room footage was leaked, Virat Kohli became enraged
Virat posted the video on his social media account and stated the following: “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”

Look it over:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Anushka Sharma responds to the video of Virat Kohli
Anushka quickly reposted Virat’s video on her Instagram story with the following caption: “Although I’ve seen a few instances in the past where certain fans lacked grace or compassion, this is by far the worst. Anyone who sees this and thinks “celebrity ho!” is doing herself a terrible disservice and violating their human rights. You should be aware that you are contributing to the issue, Toh transaction karna padega. Everyone benefits from using self restraint. Where is the line if this is occurring in your bedroom, too?”

Look at this:

Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's hotel room being leaked.

In the video, a fan enters his hotel room and displays his possessions. Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, David Warner, and numerous more expressed their rage in response to Kohli’s video in the comments section.

Also Read

Anushka Sharma Finish ‘Chakda Xpress’ schedule and holds Vamika
Anushka Sharma Finish ‘Chakda Xpress’ schedule and holds Vamika

Anushka Sharma is filming Chakda Xpress in Kolkata. She has completed two...

