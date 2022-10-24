Virat Kohli’s World Cup masterclass has former players in awe

Wasim Akram, a former captain of Pakistan, joked that Virat Kohli might be from another planet

Following India’s Twenty20 World Cup win over their bitter rivals Pakistan thanks to Kohli’s outstanding half-century

“Match of the Day” As India chased down 160 at a jam-packed Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, Kohli hammered an unbeaten 82 from 53 balls. In the penultimate over, he hammered back-to-back strokes over the ropes with back-to-back sixes to reintroduce India into the match.

He’s one of the best modern greats I’ve seen, claimed Akram on a private Pakistani television channel. “Aliens do walk among us,” Akram said.

He has been scoring for the past 15 years and has the best average while chasing, so it’s not just now.

With an unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan in the game’s shortest format at the Asia Cup last month, Kohli snapped a three-year international century drought, signalling his return to form.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar of India claimed it had to be Kohli’s best innings of his career.

“It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against (Haris) Rauf over long on was spectacular. Keep it going, “Tweeted he.

.@imVkohli, it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular! 😮

Keep it going. 👍 #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FakWPrStMg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2022

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, joined former Pakistani players in complimenting Kohli on social media.

Shoaib Malik, a Pakistan batsman, said, “What a game of cricket we just witnessed and this guy Virat Kohli is truly a beast.”

“You cannot compare his class to any other player in the world in white-ball cricket. He can anchor, he rotates the strike, he can hit sixes and he knows how to finish the game.”

The Times of India reported that Kohli was “back as king” and ready to ignite the World Cup with a “cracker of an innings” as India celebrated the festival of Diwali.

On Thursday, India plays the Netherlands in their second Group 2 match.

