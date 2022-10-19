After (BCCI) decided against sending their squad to Pakistan, Viv Richards supports Pakistan as India declines to tour for the Asia Cup.

Viv Richards supports Pakistan as India declines to tour for the 2023 Asia Cup.

The 70-year-old also stressed the significance of games between nearby nations.

When Pakistan visited India in 2012, the two countries’ last bilateral series took place.

Richards, who is presently the head coach of Gwadar Sharks of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL), thinks Pakistan is a secure place to play cricket.

“Whenever I’m in Pakistan, I feel at home. I have no problems in Pakistan and feel really safe here, Richards remarked.

“Watching games between Pakistan and India is always a blast. I would want to see these teams play one other more frequently, and I’m hoping that things will improve in the future,” he remarked.

It should be remembered that after Tuesday’s annual general meeting, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed India’s decision not to visit Pakistan.

The 2023 Asia Cup will be a 50-over competition because it will serve as a warm-up for the ODI World Cup in India the following year.

In light of the tense situation between the two nations, India has not visited Pakistan since 2008.

The two nations have only competed against one another at ICC and ACC events during the past few years.

