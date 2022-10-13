Advertisement
West Indies tour of Pakistan in 2023 likely to be postponed

  • The West Indies tour of Pakistan is likely to be postponed.
  • The Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket West Indies have agreed to put off the series.
  • There is already too much cricket being played in the 50-over format.
LAHORE: The West Indies tour of Pakistan, which included three Twenty20 internationals, is likely to be postponed, according to reports.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have agreed to put off the series because there is already too much cricket being played.

Instead of playing three T20Is and a Test series in January 2023, the West Indies cricket team will now play three T20Is and a Test series in 2024.

Also, the two cricket boards are talking about it, and when they come to a decision, they will say so.

The 50-over format is important because the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 will take place in October and November of next year.

India is set to host the 13th men’s cricket World Cup, which will be held in 2020.

