Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • What position do Mohammad Rizwan & Babar Azam hold in ICC T20I rankings?
What position do Mohammad Rizwan & Babar Azam hold in ICC T20I rankings?

What position do Mohammad Rizwan & Babar Azam hold in ICC T20I rankings?

Articles
Advertisement
What position do Mohammad Rizwan & Babar Azam hold in ICC T20I rankings?

What position do Mohammad Rizwan & Babar Azam hold in ICC T20I rankings?

Advertisement
  • 20I men’s player rankings were updated on Wednesday.
  • Rizwan kept his place at the top of the list.
  • Babar maintained his third-place finish in the most recent T20I batter rankings.
Advertisement

The position of Mohammad Rizwan & Babar Azam holds in ICC T20I rankings. The T20I men’s player rankings were updated on Wednesday by the International Cricket Council.

Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman from Pakistan, kept his place at the top of the list while Suryakumar Yadav, an Indian, crept up to claim the second slot.

Babar, the captain, maintained his third-place finish in the most recent T20I batter rankings.

Aiden Markram of South Africa and Dawid Malan of England are tied for fourth place.

Josh Hazlewood of Australia also kept the top spot as the best T20I bowler, followed by Rashid Khan of Afghanistan and Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka.

Adam Zampa of Australia and Tabraiz Shamsi of South Africa are tied for fifth place.

Advertisement

Also Read

Babar Azam levels Virat Kohli’s T20I record
Babar Azam levels Virat Kohli’s T20I record

During Pakistan's sixth match of the series against England on Friday at...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ramiz Raja stated that India has mindset to limit Pakistan
Ramiz Raja stated that India has mindset to limit Pakistan
Suryakumar Yadav and Kishan was not included in India's XI
Suryakumar Yadav and Kishan was not included in India's XI
Umar Gul refers as strong candidate for Pakistan's bowling coach
Umar Gul refers as strong candidate for Pakistan's bowling coach
Ashleigh Gardner wins Player of month award for December
Ashleigh Gardner wins Player of month award for December
Pakistan thrash New Zealand in the opening ODI
Pakistan thrash New Zealand in the opening ODI
Harry Brook rewarded with ICC Men's Player of Month award
Harry Brook rewarded with ICC Men's Player of Month award
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story