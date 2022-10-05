What position do Mohammad Rizwan & Babar Azam hold in ICC T20I rankings?

20I men’s player rankings were updated on Wednesday.

Rizwan kept his place at the top of the list.

Babar maintained his third-place finish in the most recent T20I batter rankings.

Advertisement

The position of Mohammad Rizwan & Babar Azam holds in ICC T20I rankings. The T20I men’s player rankings were updated on Wednesday by the International Cricket Council.

Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman from Pakistan, kept his place at the top of the list while Suryakumar Yadav, an Indian, crept up to claim the second slot.

Babar, the captain, maintained his third-place finish in the most recent T20I batter rankings.

Aiden Markram of South Africa and Dawid Malan of England are tied for fourth place.

Josh Hazlewood of Australia also kept the top spot as the best T20I bowler, followed by Rashid Khan of Afghanistan and Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka.

Adam Zampa of Australia and Tabraiz Shamsi of South Africa are tied for fifth place.

Advertisement

Also Read Babar Azam levels Virat Kohli’s T20I record During Pakistan's sixth match of the series against England on Friday at...