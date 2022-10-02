Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • When will Pakistan leave for New Zealand?
When will Pakistan leave for New Zealand?

When will Pakistan leave for New Zealand?

Articles
Advertisement
When will Pakistan leave for New Zealand?

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan aims for victory with its middle order

Advertisement
  • Pakistan team will travel to New Zealand after series against England.
  • They will play in a tri-series against Bangladesh and hosts, New Zealand.

Pakistan team will depart for New Zealand immediately following today’s final Twenty20 international of a seven-match series against England.

Advertisement

The Pakistani team will depart this evening for Dubai, from which they will fly to Sydney.

The national squad will travel from Sydney to Auckland and then Christchurch to take part in a tri-nation series against Bangladesh and the hosts, New Zealand.

On October 7, Pakistan will play Bangladesh in the opening game of a tri-nation series.

The England team, on the other hand, will make a group trip from Pakistan to Australia. Before the T20 World Cup in 2022, they will play a bilateral series against Australia.

On October 15, the Pakistani team will go to Australia to compete in the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan Squad

Advertisement

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Travelling reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

Also Read

United States wins 11th women’s basketball world championship
United States wins 11th women’s basketball world championship

U.S won record-extending 11th women's basketball World Cup championship. A'ja Wilson of...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Georgia Wareham re-called to Australian T20 World Cup team
Georgia Wareham re-called to Australian T20 World Cup team
Rohit Sharma has no plans to give up T20I cricket
Rohit Sharma has no plans to give up T20I cricket
Tom Latham lauded Pakistan's batters for played well
Tom Latham lauded Pakistan's batters for played well
Azam Khan received high praise from Sarfaraz Ahmed
Azam Khan received high praise from Sarfaraz Ahmed
Emma Raducanu is hopeful about competing at Australian Open
Emma Raducanu is hopeful about competing at Australian Open
PAK vs NZ: Shahid Khan Afridi praised Babar Azam XI
PAK vs NZ: Shahid Khan Afridi praised Babar Azam XI
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story