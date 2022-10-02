When will Pakistan leave for New Zealand?

United States wins 11th women’s basketball world championship
U.S won record-extending 11th women's basketball World Cup championship. A'ja Wilson of...
Pakistan team will depart for New Zealand immediately following today’s final Twenty20 international of a seven-match series against England.
The Pakistani team will depart this evening for Dubai, from which they will fly to Sydney.
The national squad will travel from Sydney to Auckland and then Christchurch to take part in a tri-nation series against Bangladesh and the hosts, New Zealand.
On October 7, Pakistan will play Bangladesh in the opening game of a tri-nation series.
The England team, on the other hand, will make a group trip from Pakistan to Australia. Before the T20 World Cup in 2022, they will play a bilateral series against Australia.
On October 15, the Pakistani team will go to Australia to compete in the T20 World Cup.
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir
Travelling reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.