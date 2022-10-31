Who will be selected with the first pick in the PSL 8 players’ draught in 2023?

The defending champions, the Lahore Qalandars, will get the first pick in the players’ draught for the 2023 season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

On Monday, the pick order was determined by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), who held a draw at random to make their decision. Representatives from each of the six franchises were there for it.

After the first pick is made by the Qalandars, the champions of the 2019 competition, the Quetta Gladiators, and the champions of the 2021 competition, the Multan Sultans, will get the second and third picks respectively. Karachi Kings, the team that won the tournament in 2020, and Islamabad United, the team that won in both 2016 and 2018, will make the fourth and fifth picks, respectively.

The sixth choice will go to Peshawar Zalmi, the team who triumphed in the HBL PSL final in Pakistan in 2017, making them the champions of that tournament.

A specialised statistical application was used to make the decision for each of the subsequent 17 rounds.

“We have established tiny benchmarks for our flagship event, and pick order for PSL 2023 was one of the aims,” said Usman Wahla, the director of the PSL 8 tournament. The stage has been set for the player draught that will take place this year, as the teams will now have complete clarity on when it will be their time and how they will make the most of the opportunities they have to select players for one of the most difficult and competitive leagues there is.

“Player Registration window for foreign players is also open and we are receiving encouraging responses, which is a testament to the reputation of the PSL and how much the top players want to be part of it.

“Next year’s event will be staged at four venues – Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan – and we are working extremely hard to not only deliver this event according to its stature and reputation, but also introduce a few initiatives to make the event more spectator-friendly.”

When the time is right, additional information regarding the player draught for the PSL 2023 will be announced.

