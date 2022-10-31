Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Who will be selected with the first pick in the PSL 8 players’ draught in 2023?
Who will be selected with the first pick in the PSL 8 players’ draught in 2023?

Who will be selected with the first pick in the PSL 8 players’ draught in 2023?

Articles
Advertisement
Who will be selected with the first pick in the PSL 8 players’ draught in 2023?

Who will be selected with the first pick in the PSL 8 players’ draught in 2023?

Advertisement
  • Lahore Qalandars, will get the first pick in the players’ draught for the 2023 season of the Pakistan Super League
  • Quetta Gladiators and  Multan Sultans, will get the second and third picks respectively
  • When the time is right, additional information regarding the player draught for the PSL 2023 will be announced
Advertisement

The defending champions, the Lahore Qalandars, will get the first pick in the players’ draught for the 2023 season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

On Monday, the pick order was determined by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), who held a draw at random to make their decision. Representatives from each of the six franchises were there for it.

After the first pick is made by the Qalandars, the champions of the 2019 competition, the Quetta Gladiators, and the champions of the 2021 competition, the Multan Sultans, will get the second and third picks respectively. Karachi Kings, the team that won the tournament in 2020, and Islamabad United, the team that won in both 2016 and 2018, will make the fourth and fifth picks, respectively.

The sixth choice will go to Peshawar Zalmi, the team who triumphed in the HBL PSL final in Pakistan in 2017, making them the champions of that tournament.

A specialised statistical application was used to make the decision for each of the subsequent 17 rounds.

“We have established tiny benchmarks for our flagship event, and pick order for PSL 2023 was one of the aims,” said Usman Wahla, the director of the PSL 8 tournament. The stage has been set for the player draught that will take place this year, as the teams will now have complete clarity on when it will be their time and how they will make the most of the opportunities they have to select players for one of the most difficult and competitive leagues there is.

Advertisement

“Player Registration window for foreign players is also open and we are receiving encouraging responses, which is a testament to the reputation of the PSL and how much the top players want to be part of it.

“Next year’s event will be staged at four venues – Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan – and we are working extremely hard to not only deliver this event according to its stature and reputation, but also introduce a few initiatives to make the event more spectator-friendly.”

When the time is right, additional information regarding the player draught for the PSL 2023 will be announced.

 

Also Read

Hasan Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed lose their local player categories for PSL 2023 promotions
Hasan Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed lose their local player categories for PSL 2023 promotions

PCB  has updated the local player classifications for the PSL 2023 Some...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sharjeel Khan discussed his batting powerplay approach for PSL 8
Sharjeel Khan discussed his batting powerplay approach for PSL 8
Fakhar Zaman shed light on his batting strategy ahead of PSL 8
Fakhar Zaman shed light on his batting strategy ahead of PSL 8
Arshad Nadeem hopes to be fit for World Athletics Championship
Arshad Nadeem hopes to be fit for World Athletics Championship
Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi exhibition Match Live score | PSL 2023 Live
Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi exhibition Match Live score | PSL 2023 Live
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today for February 05, 2023- Details
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today for February 05, 2023- Details
Wordle today February 05, 2023: Here’s answer
Wordle today February 05, 2023: Here’s answer
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story