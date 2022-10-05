Willock surprises league-leading Sheffield United, QPR finish fourth.

Chris Willock’s goal in the 51st minute handed the Blades their first home loss of the year.

Rangers held on to make it five victories in their last seven games.

Norwich lost the chance to move atop the table after QPR shocked Sheffield United with a 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane.

Willock scored the game-winning goal after a deft one-two with Ethan Laird, squeezing his shot from a tight angle between the near post and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham. Tommy Doyle’s long-range attempt barely missed the target, but Rangers held on to make it five victories in their last seven games.

Second-placed Despite gaining the lead at Reading, Norwich tied United in terms of points. Five minutes after the break, Grant Hanley scored from a corner kick to give Norwich the lead, but Reading tied the score 10 minutes later with Jeff Hendrick’s superb dipping effort from outside the area. Reading, led by Paul Ince, is still in third place, two points behind the leaders.

At Kenilworth Road, Luton and Huddersfield exchanged a six-goal thriller, with five goals coming before halftime. With the help of Carlton Morris’ own goal and a Jordan Rhodes penalty, Huddersfield took the lead twice in the opening frame.

Jordan Clark scored for the Hatters just before halftime, but Elijah Adebayo’s double brought the Hatters even. After 70 minutes, Ben Jackson restored Huddersfield’s lead, however David Kasumu was sent in the extra period for two bookable offenses, leaving the Terriers with 10 men.

Cardiff overcame Blackburn 1-0 in the Welsh capital to earn their first victory under interim boss Mark Hudson. Seven minutes from the end, Cardiff’s replacement Mark Harris scored the game’s first goal with a rasping 20-yard strike.

As Cardiff struggled to clear a free-kick, Ryan Allsop then denied George Hirst on a late penalty after the Bluebirds goalie had felled Dominic Hyam.

Bristol City and bottom-placed Coventry drew 0-0. For the home team, Han-Noah Massengo and Antoine Semenyo came close as the Robins looked to snap a three-game losing streak. However, Coventry much improved after the interval, and home defender Mark Sykes successfully cleared Matty Godden’s header in the second half into the crossbar. Late Bristol City claims that Callum Doyle handled the ball in the penalty area were rejected.

Against Blackpool, Sunderland was likewise forced to settle for a scoreless draw. After being held by Preston on Saturday, it was Sunderland’s second such outcome at the Stadium of Light in as many days.

