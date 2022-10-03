Women’s Asia Cup: Pakistan’s dominant bowling helps them achieve back-to-back victories.

In order to help their team win consecutive games and get off to a strong start in the Women’s Asia Cup, Pakistan’s bowlers put on another impressive performance.

When Pakistan chose to bowl first against Bangladesh, they were determined to keep their opponents’ totals to a minimum. As Bangladesh scored 70-8 in 20 overs, bowlers successfully completed their assignments and hit their marks on the target to put Bangladesh under pressure.

Diana Baig, the opening pitcher, only needed one over to secure her first wicket. Shamima Sultana, the first batter for Bangladesh, had no chance to read a flawless, good-length ball.

Diana’s example was followed by Sadia Iqbal, who quickly took another wicket. Another seasoned pacer Diana filled in for Pakistan’s usual pacer Fatima Sana, who was out due to injury. Diana picked up her second wicket to reduce Bangladesh to 3-3 in just five overs.

Under duress, Bangladesh’s captain Nigar Sultana rallied his team with a defensive effort, but Pakistan’s bowlers maintained their supremacy the entire time. Before dependable Nida Dar brought up Sultana in the 14th over, she had scored 17 runs.

Bangladesh’s wickets started falling at regular intervals, making it difficult for them to score runs.

Salma Khatun led the way with a cameo of 24 off 29 balls, a slow-moving innings that featured two boundaries.

Diana and Nida both took two wickets, while Sadia and Omaima Sohail each took one.

As a response, Pakistan’s opening pair of Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen amassed 49 runs in 7.3 overs. After scoring 14 runs, Muneeba fell, but Sidra kept up her form and the scoreboard ticking.

Sidra and captain Bismah Maroof combined for 22 runs as Pakistan secured a nine-wicket victory to take the lead in the points standings.

Sidra stayed unbeaten for 35 balls and 36 runs, while Bismah made 12 off 20.

Salma secured the lone wicket for Bangladesh.

In their third game, Pakistan will now face Thailand on October 6.

