NEW DELHI: India’s cricket body said on Thursday that the country’s female international players will receive the same match fee as the men, hailing a “new era of gender equality” in the nation’s favourite sport.

Despite the fact that match fees are independent from annual pay packages, there will still be significant wage gaps between men and their female colleagues.

“I’m pleased to announce BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination,” Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

“We are implementing pay-equity policy for our contracted BCCI women cricketers.

“The match fee for both men and women cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in cricket,” Shah said.

According to Shah, players would now receive 1.5 million Indian rupees ($18,000) for each Test, 600,000 for one-day international competition, and 300,000 for T20 competition.

Media reports state that this is a nearly four-fold increase for women in Test matches, a six-fold surge in ODIs, and a three-fold increase in T20 matches.

The guys in India will still make a lot more money, though.

According to prior BCCI releases, the top-graded players’ contracts for the 2020–21 season were valued about 70 million rupees, including superstar Virat Kohli.

This is about 14 times what women in the top bracket receive.

The statement on Thursday comes before the rumoured 2019 debut of a women’s version of the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 competition.

According to media sources from earlier this month, it is tentatively scheduled for March to fall between the start of the following men’s IPL season and the next T20 Women’s World Cup in South Africa.