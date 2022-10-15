World Cup captains join Babar Azam in celebrating his birthday

“Special guests for the birthday of Pakistan captain. We invited all the team captains at the T20 World Cup to celebrate Babar Azam’s birthday,” wrote PCB on Twitter.

Others sung a birthday song for Babar as he cut the cake.

The World Cup series will kick off on October 16 (Sunday) in Australia. On October 23, Pakistan will play their first match against archrival India.

