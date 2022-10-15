World Cup captains join Babar Azam in celebrating his birthday

Rohit Sharma says India has bench strength for injuries
Pakistan captain Babar Azam celebrated his birthday on Saturday with all of the captains of the T20 World Cup teams.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) invited all team captains to Babar’s 28th birthday celebration.
“Special guests for the birthday of Pakistan captain. We invited all the team captains at the T20 World Cup to celebrate Babar Azam’s birthday,” wrote PCB on Twitter.
The star player congratulated everyone who was wearing their team jerseys.
Others sung a birthday song for Babar as he cut the cake.
The World Cup series will kick off on October 16 (Sunday) in Australia. On October 23, Pakistan will play their first match against archrival India.
