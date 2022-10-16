World Cup: Pakistan Street Children’s Footbal loses to Egypt in finals

T20 WC: Pakistan’s team arrives in Brisbane
In the championship game of the Street Child Football World Cup, which was played on Saturday in Doha, Qatar, Pakistan fell to Egypt 4-3.
Following Egypt’s victory in the World Cup’s championship game, Pakistan was awarded a Silver medal.
Pakistan had earlier defeated Brazil 3-1 in the semifinal game to get to the competition’s championship game.
Pakistan achieved the third spot in the 2014 competition, which will continue to be the nation’s highest finish in the mega-event.
Cup for Street Children
In advance of the FIFA World Cup, a non-profit organization called Street Child United has been hosting the Street Child World Cup since 2010. The event’s most recent three iterations were held in South Africa (2010), Brazil (2014), and Russia (2018).
The occasion this year was held in Qatar from October 7 to October 15. 26 international teams competed in the competition.
