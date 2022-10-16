Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • World Cup: Pakistan Street Children’s Footbal loses to Egypt in finals
World Cup: Pakistan Street Children’s Footbal loses to Egypt in finals

World Cup: Pakistan Street Children’s Footbal loses to Egypt in finals

Articles
Advertisement
World Cup: Pakistan Street Children’s Footbal loses to Egypt in finals

World Cup: Pakistan Street Children’s Footbal team

Advertisement
  • In the championship game of the Street Child Football World Cup, which was played on Saturday in Doha, Qatar, Pakistan fell to Egypt 4-3.
  • Following Egypt’s victory in the World Cup’s championship game, Pakistan was awarded a Silver medal.
  • Pakistan had earlier defeated Brazil 3-1 in the semifinal game to get to the competition’s championship game.
Advertisement

In the championship game of the Street Child Football World Cup, which was played on Saturday in Doha, Qatar, Pakistan fell to Egypt 4-3.

Following Egypt’s victory in the World Cup’s championship game, Pakistan was awarded a Silver medal.

Pakistan had earlier defeated Brazil 3-1 in the semifinal game to get to the competition’s championship game.

Pakistan achieved the third spot in the 2014 competition, which will continue to be the nation’s highest finish in the mega-event.

Cup for Street Children

In advance of the FIFA World Cup, a non-profit organization called Street Child United has been hosting the Street Child World Cup since 2010. The event’s most recent three iterations were held in South Africa (2010), Brazil (2014), and Russia (2018).

Advertisement

The occasion this year was held in Qatar from October 7 to October 15. 26 international teams competed in the competition.

Also Read

T20 WC: Pakistan’s team arrives in Brisbane
T20 WC: Pakistan’s team arrives in Brisbane

According to a Saturday report from Geo News, the Pakistani national Twenty20...

Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PSL 8 Lahore Qalandars Schedule | PSL 2023 Complete Schedule of Lahore Qalandars
PSL 8 Lahore Qalandars Schedule | PSL 2023 Complete Schedule of Lahore Qalandars
PSL 8 Quetta Gladiators Schedule | PSL 2023 Complete Schedule of Quetta Gladiators
PSL 8 Quetta Gladiators Schedule | PSL 2023 Complete Schedule of Quetta Gladiators
PSL 8 Islamabad United Schedule | PSL 2023 Complete Schedule of Islamabad United
PSL 8 Islamabad United Schedule | PSL 2023 Complete Schedule of Islamabad United
PSL 2023: PCB to hold three women's exhibition matches
PSL 2023: PCB to hold three women's exhibition matches
PSL 2023: Replacement Draft for Season 8 will take place on January 24
PSL 2023: Replacement Draft for Season 8 will take place on January 24
Najam Sethi says “The PSL 8 will be a massive event for the PCB
Najam Sethi says “The PSL 8 will be a massive event for the PCB"
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story