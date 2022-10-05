Xavi Hernandez calls Barcelona’s loss to Inter Milan ‘real injustice’

Barcelona lost 1-0 to the Serie A side, putting their Champions League group stage.

Hopes in serious danger, Xavi: “I feel there is real injustice.”

Xavi Hernandez believed his Barcelona squad had experienced “a big injustice” following a 1-0 loss at Inter Milan.

Advertisement

That put their Champions League group stage elimination in jeopardy.

Hakan Calhanoglu’s goal in the last seconds of the first half gave Inter the victory.

“The referee should be out here explaining why he makes these decisions if he made mistakes or not. That would humanize them a lot more,” said Xavi Hernandez.

“Today I’m really unhappy. I feel there is real injustice.”

They felt they had preserved a point until Pedri scored for Barca in the second half. Due to a handball by Ansu Fati, the goal was, however, disallowed.

After losing, Barcelona falls to third place in Group C, three points behind Inter.

Advertisement

On 67 minutes, Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana made a break through a horde of players and palmed a cross straight to Pedri, who seemed to have finished. The most significant event occurred when the verdict seemed to be reversed; it was a contentious night for VAR rulings at the San Siro.

Onana reacted by raising his hand and shoving the ball between Fati’s fingers at point blank range as he applied pressure. The goal was overturned by VAR, and Barcelona manager Xavi was given a caution for his altercation with the referee.

Prior to the game, Xavi’s Inter colleague Simone Inzaghi was the one feeling pressure. His squad is ninth in Serie A after losing four of its first eight league games this season.

Additionally, despite not scoring at the San Siro, Robert Lewandowski, a hot prospect for Barcelona, has nine goals in his past seven games.

While Inzaghi celebrated a critical victory that puts Inter in the driver’s seat for moving on to the next round, Lewandowski’s goal drought continued as he had a quiet night in Milan.

Advertisement Also Read Mohammad Rizwan nominated for award by ICC Mohammad Rizwan nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month for September.... Advertisement Advertisement