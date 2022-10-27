Young Choupo-Moting is emerging as Bayern Munich’s leader in the Champions League

Choupo-duties Moting’s extend beyond simple scoring

Bayern’s new number nine successfully transitioned into the position as a really valuable point of orientation against struggling Barca

Barcelona has already relegated to the Europa League despite having one more group game to play

BERLIN: Bayern Munich’s 3-0 victory against Barcelona in the Champions League provided the necessary evidence, as the 2020 triple champions had given up on trying to hold on without a primary striker.

As the replacement for the late Robert Lewandowski, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting not only scored his fourth goal in five games, but Julian Nagelsmann’s club is thriving with a leader.

In that situation, Choupo-duties Moting’s extend beyond simple scoring. The 33-year-old is serving as a key connection in the box, taking care of tasks like keeping the opposing team’s centre defenders on their toes and holding onto the ball until teammates can get there.

The Hamburg-born striker attracted the attention of Barcelona’s defenders when running toward the flanks on both sides, creating opportunities for Sadio Mane, Jamal Musiala, and Serge Gnabry.

“We currently do better when playing with a box-striker as he helps to secure balls up front,” Julian Nagelsmann, the head coach of Bayern Munich, made this statement after goals from Choupo-Moting, Mane, and Benjamin Pavard.

According to media sources, Bayern has shelved plans to recruit a new striker to replace Lewandowski in order to reward the surprisingly effective stop-gap with a contract extension.

The Bavarians announced to their fans that they would soon reclaim first place in the Bundesliga after securing their fifth victory in five 2022–23 Champions League matches.

“In games like the one today, in important international duels it’s our obligation to set a sign and leave a mark,” Nagelsmann said. “This game not only was about the group win for us,” the Bayern coach added.

The Bavarians outperformed the Spanish team despite having to fill in for the injured Manuel Neuer in goal, showing that they are a superior team.

Barcelona provided hope about the future in the course of its options. Prior to their match against Bayern, Xavi Hernandez’s club had to deal with the disappointing news of an early group elimination in the Champions League.

