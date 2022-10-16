Younis Khan and Abdul Hafeez Kardar are inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame

Younis Khan and Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Pakistan’s first Test captain and most successful Test batter, respectively, have been admitted into the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Hall of Fame.

During the current season, the two newest PCB Hall of Famers will be formally inducted.

These two celebrities have joined the esteemed group that also includes Abdul Qadir, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Zaheer Abbas.

Following an open voting process in which Miandad, Akram, Younis, Sana Mir, Urooj Mumtaz, Aaliya Rasheed, Dr. Nauman Niaz, Rasheed Shakoor, Qamar Ahmed, and Waheed Khan participated, Kardar (posthumously) and Younis were inducted.

The Hall of Fame, according to PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, is intended to recognise, honour, and celebrate the efforts, contributions, and accomplishments of cricket’s role models.

“AH Kardar gave us a cricket dream, vision and mission in our formation years, and Younis Khan was one of the players who gave his absolute best in fulfilling those expectations through exemplary hard work, deep commitment and untiring performances against all opposition and across all formats,” he added.

“The two gentlemen will always remain shining stars of Pakistan cricket and idols for the future generations.”

Shahid Kardar, AH Kardar’s son, responded to the news with the following statement: “This is a richly deserved tribute to a natural Skipper whose inspirational leadership, imprint of character, tactical brilliance, and sheer grit put Pakistan on the world cricket map by developing a group of club level cricketers into a team that achieved laurels beyond its perceived potential. He ignited the fire that engulfed the nation, turning an innocent hobby into a wrath.

“The Kardar family is profoundly touched and gratified at the recognition of the contributions of their patriarch with his inclusion in the Hall of Fame by the Pakistan Cricket Board.”

Younis expressed his gratitude and humility for being accepted into the Hall of Fame as he reacted to the news. “There are many notable names amongst the list inducted prior to me, whose performances have been outstanding. I, thus, feel it a matter of immense pride and honour for my name to be amongst those legends, having given my all to make my country proud,” he said.

He dedicated the accomplishment to his family, teammates, captains, and support staff, as well as to those who had assisted him on his path.

In 1946, India went on a tour of England, and Kardar, who was born in 1925, played three Tests for India. He represented Northern India (1943 and 1945) and Muslims for India’s national teams (1944).

Under Kardar’s leadership, Pakistan achieved the unheard-of feat of winning a Test in the first series against every Test-playing country at the time, including India, England, New Zealand, Australia, and West Indies.

In addition to leading the previous Board of Control for Cricket in Pakistan from 1972 to 1977, Kardar amassed 927 runs and grabbed 21 wickets in 26 Test matches. He received Pakistan’s highest literary honour, Pride of Performance, in 1958, and the second-highest civilian award, Hilal-i-Imtiaz, posthumously in 2013.

At the age of 71, Kardar passed away peacefully in Lahore on April 21, 1996.

He also led Pakistan in 38 international contests, 14 of which they triumphed.

Younis was given the esteemed Pride of Performance Award in 2010 and the Sitara-i-Imtiaz Award in 2018.

In 2020–21, he worked as their batting consultant for the national team. During the current season, the two newest PCB Hall of Famers will be formally inducted.