Zimbabwe defeats Pakistan by one run in a thrilling match

PERTH: At the T20 World Cup on Thursday in Perth, Zimbabwe overcame Pakistan by one run in a tense match.

Earlier, Pakistan restricted Zimbabwe to 130-8 thanks to the combined efforts of Mohammad Wasim and Shadab Khan, who split seven wickets.

Pakistan will be confident that they can secure the 131 points necessary to recover from their devastating opener defeat to India on Sunday.

Wesley Madhevere and captain Craig Ervine of Zimbabwe utilised the pace of Pakistan’s seamers to their advantage in a 42-run stand by hitting a flurry of boundaries.

But wrist spinner Shadab’s 3-23 and pace bowler Wasim’s 4-23 limited Zimbabwe, whose Super 12 opener in Hobart was a washout, to a subpar total.

Ervine hit two beautiful fours off Naseem Shah, but he misjudged a draw off Haris Rauf and was caught for 19 from 19 balls.

Wasim proved why he was chosen to replace batsman Asif Ali by sending back Madhevere who had been caught lbw for 17, a call that the umpires initially disagreed with but which Pakistan successfully appealed.

Iftikhar Ahmed dropped a catch off of pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi at midwicket, saving Sean Williams from being out at nine.

Before being bowled by Shadab for 31 runs, left-handed Williams attempted to take the attack to Pakistan and hit a couple boundaries.

Regis Chakabva was removed from the game the following ball by Shadab, with captain Babar Azam taking a one-handed miracle at slip.

After Sikandar Raza was dismissed for nine runs by Wasim, who then conceded two wide balls and a single to Brad Evans, Zimbabwe’s situation worsened.

Williams, Chakabva, Raza, and Luke Jongwe were the four Zimbabwean wickets that were lost on 95 before Evans helped his team surpass the 120-run threshold.

In the final over, Evans went for 19, becoming Wasim’s fourth wicket of the game.

Playing XI

Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Craig Ervine (capt), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt.), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

Advertisement WHAT A GAME 🤩 Zimbabwe hold their nerve against Pakistan and clinch a thrilling win by a solitary run!#T20WorldCup | #PAKvZIM | 📝: https://t.co/ufgJMugdrK pic.twitter.com/crpuwpdhv5 — ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2022

