Paul Pogba has been ruled out of participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Paul Pogba will not be able to participate in FIFA World Cup 2022

The opening match of France’s World Cup campaign will take place against Australia on November 22

Pogba made his final international appearance for France in a friendly match against South Africa in March

Advertisement

Paul Pogba, a midfielder for Juventus, will not be able to participate in France’s defence of their World Cup title in Qatar since he has not yet fully recovered from knee surgery.

Pogba moved back to the Serie A squad after spending the previous season with Manchester United in the summer, although he hasn’t competed for them yet this season. In July, he had an injury to his knee, but he first chose against undergoing surgery in order to be able to recuperate in time for the competition.

The opening match of France’s World Cup campaign will take place against Australia on November 22.

“Following yesterday’s and today’s medical review in Torino and Pittsburgh, it is extremely painful to inform Paul Pogba will still need recovery time from his surgery.

“For this reason, Paul will not be able to join Juventus’ squad before the World Cup break nor the French national team in Qatar,” Rafaela Pimenta, Pogba’s agent, said

Pogba made his final international appearance for France in a friendly match against South Africa in March, which France won 5-0. Following his return to training at the beginning of the previous month, he made the decision to undergo surgery, which sidelined him for the remainder of the season. It wasn’t until two weeks ago that he began taking part in some of Juve’s training sessions.

Advertisement

According to reports from Italian media on Monday, Pogba’s recuperation has been further pushed back, and the coach of Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri, recently remarked that it was “extremely unlikely” that the midfielder will play for the squad before the World Cup.

The defending champions have suffered yet another devastating setback, as it was just just reported that their great midfielder N’Golo Kante will not participate in the international competition.

On August 14, Kante was hurt while playing for Chelsea in their home match against Tottenham, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Also Read Pakistan & Nepal Football match scheduled for November 16 Pakistan & Nepal Football match is scheduled for November 16. The All...