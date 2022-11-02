AB de Villiers identifies Pakistan’s issue ahead of Babar Azam-led.

He claimed on his official YouTube channel that Pakistan’s team’s batting is a source of concern.

The Pretoria native also gave Pakistan skipper Babar Azam high respect.

Prior to their T20 World Cup match against the Proteas, Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, has a problem, Former South African batsman AB de Villiers.

“Pakistan’s batting unit has always been an issue; it was never reliable enough. It constantly fluctuates, but thanks to Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, they seem to be in a stable position right now, the 38-year-old stated.

The Badshah 👑 Advertisement How will Pakistan fare in #T20WorldCup 2022 under Babar Azam’s rule? pic.twitter.com/KWHtg3tvCs — ICC (@ICC) October 22, 2022

“Babar Azam is a fantastic athlete. When I first saw him play, I thought, “This child can play.” It’s wonderful to see the younger generations embracing responsibility, and he is a magnificent complement to Pakistan’s prosperity,” he continued.

Azam was meant to guide Pakistan to victory in the Twenty20 World Cup, but his team is on the verge of an early exit, and the typically inspirational captain is dealing with mounting criticism of both his batting and management.

Azam amassed the most runs during the previous World Cup, helping his nation go to the semifinals before falling to eventual victors Australia.

However, the player who is considered one of the best batters in the world has only scored eight runs in Australia’s first three games.

He was dismissed for a first-ball duck in Pakistan’s agonizing tournament-opening loss to archrival India on the final ball.

The team subsequently suffered a shocking loss to Zimbabwe by one run as the 28-year-old Azam made four more runs.

In their third Super 12 game on Sunday, Pakistan ultimately defeated the Netherlands, but they lost four wickets, including Azam, who was run out while chasing 91.

To have a chance of making the semifinals, Pakistan must win its final two games against South Africa and hope that other outcomes go their way on Thursday in Sydney.

