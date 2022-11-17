According to Ronald de Boer, Brazil is the favourite to win the World Cup in Qatar

Ronald de Boer believes Brazil will win the World Cup

Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy has received predictions for the World Cup

Ronald de Boer, a former Dutch international, believes Brazil will win the World Cup of football for a record sixth time at this year’s competition in Qatar.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy has received predictions for the World Cup from the former Netherlands international. He predicted that on December 18 at Lusail Stadium, the South American powerhouses would defeat Portugal.

The former midfielder for Ajax, Barcelona, and Rangers predicts that his nation will finish third and have a successful season. He predicts Senegal, the current holders of the Africa Cup of Nations, would lose to Louis van Gaal’s team in Group A.

“To be in the same group with hosts Qatar is special for me after living in Doha for seven years – but for me, the Netherlands and Senegal are the favourites to advance,” said de Boer.

The 52-year-old, who played two World Cups for the Oranje, anticipates a shock in Group F, with Croatia and Morocco finishing ahead of one of the favourites, Belgium, and Canada.

In a World Cup, “there’s always a surprise,” he remarked. “In my opinion, Belgium will struggle, with Morocco being the group’s surprise team,” De Boer predicts several intriguing matchups from the quarterfinal stage onward, with the Netherlands making it all the way to the last four before losing to Brazil, and France’s title defence coming to an end against Portugal. The ambassador for Qatar’s Legacy then predicts that the Brazilians will win the tournament by defeating Cristiano Ronaldo and company on Qatar National Day.

“For me, Brazil are the clear favourites to win the title,” de Boer said.

“When Brazilian players put that yellow jersey on, something happens to their mindset. I believe Brazil will be fully ready for this World Cup, and come the final day, I think they will lift the trophy again.”

