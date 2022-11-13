“Adil’s over was outstanding for us and in the last three games as well” say Buttler

Jos Buttler, who led England to their second Men’s T20 World Cup victory in his first big competition as captain, attributed the triumph to the team reaping the benefits of a difficult road that included significant adjustments over the years.

Eoin Morgan’s home victory in the 2019 ODI World Cup marked the pinnacle of England’s white-ball renaissance, which began in 2015. But with Buttler now successfully carrying that legacy after a five-wicket victory over Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday, that has now evolved into utter control.

With the victory, England becomes the first team in men’s international cricket history to simultaneously hold the 50-over and 20-over World Cups and is now indisputably the best white-ball team in the world.

“To be able to win the T20 World Cup, I’m just immensely proud of everyone here. It’s been a long journey with a few changes over the years and we’re reaping the rewards. It has been a fantastic tournament. This felt a long way off after the Ireland game but the character we showed after that in must-win games has been amazing,” At the post-game awards ceremony, Buttler stated.

Sam Curran (3/12), who chose to bowl first in cloudy conditions, was impressive early and in the death overs, and Adil Rashid (2/22) was astounding in the middle overs. England’s meticulous planning and tactics, particularly in the second half of the innings, meant they never let Pakistan get away at any stage and restricted them to a low score.

England lost three wickets during the chase, including the skipper Buttler, during the power play. Ben Stokes, however, displayed composure and poise in keeping with his gritty demeanour to slam an unbroken 52 off 49 balls—also his maiden T20I fifty—to help England cross the finish line with an over remaining.

“We managed to get away to a start which controlled the run-rate and we bat deep as well. It wasn’t easy at all, got away to a decent start which controlled the run-rate, and that man Ben Stokes was there at the end.”

“He’s the ultimate competitor. In anything he does, a hell of a lot of experience to bank on, he timed it perfectly the impetus he and Moeen had took it away from Pakistan.”

“Adil’s over was outstanding for us and in the last three games as well. He’s always the guy we throw the ball to take something happen. When you hit the right length there was a little bit of movement and they were obviously bowling at a good pace, not easy at all,” said the right-hander in detail.

Matthew Mott, who took over as white-ball coach in June this year after seven years in charge of making Australia’s women’s team a dominant force, can now add England’s T20 World Cup victory to his impressive coaching resume.

Mott has now won his second major championship with the England Men’s squad by winning the T20 World Cup. Earlier this year, he led Australia to victory in the Women’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand. It’s interesting to note that Mott served as the squad’s head coach in 2020 at the MCG, where Australia’s women’s side won the Women’s T20 World Cup.

“He’s fitted in really well, quite a few Aussies with us (Mike Hussey and David Saker as consultant coaches). He’s led the coaching staff really well, gives the players great freedom and allows us to go out and trust ourselves,” concluded Buttler.\

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, praised his team’s tenacity after losing Shaheen Shah Afridi to knee problems in the 16th over.

“Congratulations to England team, we felt like everyone came here to support us, thank you so much. The way the team has gone in the last four matches, incredible.” “I told the boys to play their natural game, with freedom. We were 20 runs short but fight to the last over was unbelievable. Our bowling is one of the best but unfortunately Shaheen’s injury cost us a different result, but that’s part of the game.”

