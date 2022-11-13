Advertisement
  T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi's injury was a turning point of Final match at Melbourne  
  • Shaheen Afrid put on a show during the T20 World Cup Final
  • Shaheen was treated by the board’s medical team
  • The pacer has received a lot of acclaim for his perseverance on the pitch
Shaheen Afridi, a Pakistani pacer, put on a show during the last T20 World Cup match on Sunday, endangering England’s batting order in his very first over at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The fast bowler, who is 22 years old, caught the ball precisely on time but collapsed on his right knee after dismissing Alex Hales and later assisting Shadab Khan in getting rid of Harry Brook.

Shaheen onto the field to bowl his first ball in the 16th over, but he had virtually little chance of remaining in the game and was clearly in discomfort. Due to knee pain, the pacer had to leave the field and was replaced by Khushdil Shah.

Shaheen was treated by the board’s medical team, according to a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board that was released after he made his way to the dugout.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi landed awkwardly on his right knee. Medical panel is treating him and will provide any further update in due course,” the statement read.

The pacer has received a lot of acclaim for his perseverance on the pitch during the pivotal moments of the game and his performance despite the discomfort.

Twitter has flooded with praise for the young bowler, and many people are wishing him well on his road to recovery.

Michael Vaughan, a seasoned English cricketer, voiced concern about Afridi’s injury.

 

Also Read

England wins T20 World Cup 2022 by 6 wickets
England wins T20 World Cup 2022 by 6 wickets

England beat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final. They deny them...

