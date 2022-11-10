In the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Thursday, India’s star-studded team was humiliated by England by a score of 10 wickets.

Cricketing romantics’ hopes of seeing an India-Pakistan final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday were dashed when England stormed into the final with an overwhelming 10-wicket victory at the Adelaide Oval.

Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, added salt to the wounds of the Indian squad and their ardent supporters less than an hour after Rohit Sharma’s defeated team departed the field.

“So, this Sunday, it’s: 152/0 vs 170/0,” tweeted the Pakistan PM on Thursday.

The Pakistani prime minister was referring to the scores of the opposing teams when Pakistan famously defeated India at the T20 World Cup in Dubai last year. He was also referring to England’s incredible batting display today in Adelaide after their bowlers had superbly restricted India to 168 for six in 20 overs.

India entered the semifinal match against the defending 50-over World Cup champions as the small favourite, but they were unable to match Jos Buttler’s team’s firepower, which appeared to have peaked at the ideal time.

England outplayed India in the field, at the plate, and in the bowl.

The final on Sunday will now feature a matchup between Pakistan and England, two equally matched sides.

However, Sharif would need to prepare for the trolls if England puts on another ruthless display to destroy Pakistan on Sunday.

