  Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan congratulate each other
Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan congratulate each other

Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan congratulate each other

Articles
Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan congratulate each other

Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan congratulate each other

  • Varun Dhawan and Ajay Devgn are on top.
  • Varun and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya and Ajay, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna’s Drishyam 2 have drawn crowds.
  • Sunday, Varun was seen at a Bandra theatre to watch the audience.
Varun Dhawan and Ajay Devgn are on top. Varun and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya and Ajay, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna’s Drishyam 2 have drawn crowds. Both films have proven successful. Sunday, Varun was seen at a Bandra theatre to watch the audience. The audience adored the actor. he took selfies with fans

Varun posted on Twitter about his visit. He was pleased with the response to his performance in Bhediya. He also complimented Ajay and the Drishyam 2 team on their success.”#bhediya has given me so much love it feels amazing to to see Soo many people coming to the theatres . A special Sunday as #Dhrishyam2 and #Bhediya give a lot of happiness to all cinema lovers congratulations @ajaydevgn sir and @AbhishekPathakk.”

On Monday night, Ajay termed Varun a ‘rockstar’ “Hey @Varun_dvn I’m happy Bhediya & Drishyam 2 have managed to bring the audiences back to the theatres. It’s a feel good moment for us as an Industry. You’re a rockstar.” he tweeted.

On the Work in front, Next, Ajay is in Maidaan. Tabu co-stars in his film Bholaa. The first sight wowed netizens. he’s in Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3

Work of Varun Dhawan, After Bhediya, Varun will feature in Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. The film is due in 2023. Varun and Janhvi’s first cooperation.

Natasha Dalal 'loved' Bhediya, Varun Dhawan jokes
Natasha Dalal ‘loved’ Bhediya, Varun Dhawan jokes

Bhediya is the third film in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. Natasha Dalal's...

