  • Mukesh Ambani once more expresses interest in purchasing Premier League club Liverpool
Articles
  • Mukesh Ambani has entered competition to buy Liverpool FC
  • They are reportedly willing to sell for £4 billion
  • Ambani has previously expressed interest in purchasing Liverpool
According to a report, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has entered the competition to buy the prestigious English football team Liverpool FC.

According to an exclusive report by Mirror Sport, the eighth-richest man in the world has contacted Liverpool, and the club’s FSG owners are open to selling.

They are reportedly willing to sell for £4 billion, which Ambani, who is thought to have a net worth of almost £90 billion, could afford even though he is expected to face stiff competition. Ambani has been linked to Liverpool before, though, as he considered a buyout attempt in 2010 before Fenway Sports Group (FSG) bought the Premier League team.

Ambani has previously expressed interest in purchasing Liverpool. Subrata Roy and Ambani were preparing a bid to acquire Tom Hicks and George Gillett’s remaining 51% ownership in the club in 2010. Ambani presently owns the dominant Mumbai Indians of the IPL and was instrumental in establishing the Super League in his native India.

