Another floating hotel for FIFA World Cup fans is on its way to Doha

Cruise liners to lodge spectators in the waters outside Doha are among the luxuries waiting for visitors travelling to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Twenty days before the start on November 20th, one such cruise ship departed for Doha.

According to Qatar News Agency, MSC Cruises said that MSC World Europa has sailed for Qatar in advance of its naming ceremony, which would take place in Doha on November 13. This was done to prepare for the arrival of fans in the Gulf state.

To relieve the strain on hotels and other forms of accommodation the nation has built for the 1.2 million people anticipated to visit the country for the tournament, tournament organizers have organized three cruise liners that would house supporters. One of the three ships that will function as floating hotels is MSC World Europa.

The cruise ship has 22 stories and is a contemporary floating hotel. More than 40,000 square meters of public area and 2,626 cabins are present. The ship features a variety of recreational choices and was developed to meet current technological and environmentally friendly standards.

The ship has a 104-meter outdoor walkway and is outfitted to provide entertainment options for all ages, including live performances that travel to different areas on board the ship, three new concerts, five new theatre productions, four unique experiences in the “Panorama Lounge,” and four unique experiences in the “Panorama Lounge.”

With an internal spread of more than 766 square metres and seven rooms, each appropriate for different age groups, from newborns to 17-year-olds, the floating hotel offers the largest children’s area of the MSC fleet.

The ship has seven pools, 13 whirlpools, and an opulent yacht club with common areas, outdoor spaces, and brand-new cabins. Before departing the area for the Mediterranean in the summer of 2023, it will spend its first year in Gulf waters.

According to QNA, MSC World Europa is the first cruise ship in the MSC fleet to be propelled by liquefied natural gas, one of the world’s cleanest fuels.

The cruise ship also has a technology to minimize underwater noise’s effects and lessen its potential negative effects on marine creatures in the nearby waters.

