Arab nations aim for breakthrough in Qatar at the Fifa World Cup

Arab nations will play on more familiar ground this year

Morocco, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, and host Qatar match the record with four teams

After a dismal showing in Russia, Arab nations will play on more familiar ground this year.

Saudi Arabia and Tunisia were the only Arab teams to win in their final group games.

Qatar opens the World Cup against Ecuador on November 20. Two days later, Saudi Arabia faces Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

“Everyone on the team is dreaming to get to the second round and, of course, some of them are dreaming of winning the World Cup but, for us, we just need to focus on our first game against Argentina,” Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard said. “It will be a fantastic challenge for us, but we must be ready.”

Arab teams have only reached the 16th round three times. Morocco accomplished it in 1986, Saudi Arabia in 1994, and Algeria eight years ago.

Egypt was the first Arab team to compete in 1934.

The World Cup will be staged in an Arab country for the first time.

Since Saudi Arabia in 1994, no Arab nation has debuted. Qatar automatically qualified as host, but they’ve spent years and money building a formidable team.

Aspire Academy employed foreign directors and coaches to scout and develop young Qataris.

Profits are rising. Qatar won the 2019 Asian Cup by defeating Japan 3-1 in the final.

Almoez Ali, the tournament’s best scorer, was produced at Aspire’s academy.

Rich Arabian Gulf powers are exerting influence in Qatar, whether Arab teams succeed or not.

“We’re finally beginning to recognise the truly global appeal of the game, the fact that it no longer belongs to one region, one country or one set of football associations, but in fact it’s something that’s become much more invested in by people from all over the world,” said Abdullah Al-Arian, an associate professor of history at Georgetown University in Qatar.

Manchester City (Abu Dhabi), PSG (Qatar), and Newcastle are Gulf-owned (Saudi Arabia).

Algeria shocked West Germany 2-1 in its 1982 World Cup debut. The North Africans didn’t proceed because Germany beat Austria 1-0 in the “Disgrace of Gijon” four days later.”

Saudis still talk about Said Al Owairan’s Diego Maradona-like performance against Belgium in 1994 at RFK Stadium.

Even domestic coaches want to replicate big European clubs’ techniques.

High pressing is increasingly popular in Asia, according to AFC technical director Andy Roxburgh.

Roxburgh noted at an AFC forum that Al Hilal’s high-pressing game is unique in West Asia and Asian football. “We’re seeing more teams practise this.

The Saudi and Qatari coaches feel their tight-knit groupings of players from their home leagues is an advantage.

Since June, most Qatari players have begun training.

Alberto Mendez-Villanueva, Qatar’s head of fitness, said the team has five to six months to prepare for the World Cup. Others have players in Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester, and Chelsea. I don’t know which route to go.”

