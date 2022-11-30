Australia advanced to the Round of 16 by winning their last match against Denmark

This victory allowed Australia to join France in the Round of 16

Mathew Leckie’s goal calmed the fears of the Australian players

Advertisement

Australia advanced to the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 by winning their last Group D match against Denmark by a score of 1-0 on Wednesday at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

This victory allowed Australia to join France in the Round of 16.

Mathew Leckie scored a breathtaking goal all by himself in the 60th minute to give Australia the victory that they needed. Prior to that, the score was at 0-0 at halftime.

Australia are through to the Round of 16! 🇦🇺 #FIFAWorldCup | @adidasfootball — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2022

Advertisement

After Wahbi Khazri scored for Tunisia in the 58th minute, it appeared like the African nation would advance to the Round of 16, but Mathew Leckie’s goal calmed the fears of the Australian players. The final score at the Education City Stadium was 1-0 in favour of Tunisia.

Points Table

Group D is in the books ✅#AUS join holders #FRA in the last 16!#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 Advertisement — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2022

Also Read FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Iran vs USA Full Highlights England and the United States of America won their final Group B...