Babar Azam and co pose for a ‘mandatory’ photo

Pictured in the shot are the team’s captain, former captain, and three players: batters Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, and Sarfaraz Ahmed.
Mandatory 📷 with the boys! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/S1SS8rurgE
— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 28, 2022
While team captain Azam stood outside, three other sportsmen sat on a golf cart decorated with traditional truck art from Pakistan.
The four posed for the camera in an informal manner. However, Captain Babar wore tattered white slacks and a blouse of the same colour, paired with a denim blue blazer.
While Imam and Sarfaraz opted for sweatsuits, Shan went for a more casual style in a black sweatshirt and blue trousers.
The forthcoming Test series, which will take place from December 1st to the 21st, will pit the squad against England. After an absence of seventeen years, the English cricket team has returned to Pakistan to compete in Test matches.
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host the opening match of the series. After that, Multan will play host to the second Test, while Karachi will host the final Test.
Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood.
Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Joe Root, James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Rehan Ahmed, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood.
