Babar Azam claims that AB de Villiers is his ideal

  • Babar Azam claims that AB de Villiers was the inspiration for his strokes
  • Claims that his father was a key factor in his ability to master cricket
  • He welcomes visitors to take advantage of the country’s hospitality
Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan’s national cricket team, claimed that AB de Villiers, a former captain of South Africa, is his dream cricketer and that he used to imitate him when playing shots.

“Watching AB de Villiers play on television, I used to practice hitting shots like him,” he told former English captain Nasser Hussain in an exclusive interview on Tuesday ahead of the Test series against England.

Babar Azam claimed that his father was a major influence on his ability to play cricket. He said, “My father gave me a lot of support.”

He stated: “In my childhood, my father used to take me to the cricket ground. He played a crucial role in my learning the game. He monitored my performance.”

After playing under-19 cricket in Australia, Babar Azam stated that he was confident in his ability to earn a spot on the nation’s national squad.

The captain greeted the English squad when they arrived in Pakistan. He expressed his excitement for the historic Test matchup with England. He extended an invitation to the English players to visit Pakistan and experience the warmth Pakistan has to offer.

After 17 years, the English cricket team has finally made it to Pakistan to play the Test series. The starting eleven for the Test at Pindi has been released by the English cricket board.

Beginning on December 1, a three-match Test series will be played.

The team for the opening Test was unveiled in the interim by the English cricket body. In the Pindi Test, Liam Livingstone will make his debut. After six years, Ben Duckett joined the team once more.

England’s Playing Eleven inlcudes: Ben Stokes (c), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Foakes, Liam Livingstone, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, and James Anderson.

Test Series to start from tomorrow.

Also Read

Babar Azam slips one position in the most recent ICC T20I rankings
Babar Azam slips one position in the most recent ICC T20I rankings

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, is now ranked fourth among batters...

