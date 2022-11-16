Babar Azam rises in latest ICC T20I batting rankings

Babar Azam has risen one spot to third in the latest ICC T20I batting rankings.

Azam scored 124 runs at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23 in seven innings.

Suryakumar Yadav remains top of the list, while Mohammad Rizwan is second. England’s Adil Rashid has moved up five spots and is now in third place.

During the recently concluded T20 World Cup, Azam hit a match-winning fifty against New Zealand in the semi-finals.

However, Azam didn’t have a good start to the tournament, scoring only 39 runs in the Super 12 stage, prompting fans and pundits to criticise him for his poor performance.

In the final, he scored 32 runs as Pakistan failed to prevent England from winning the title.

Alhumdulillah, couldn’t be more proud of my pack. You all fought like true warriors. Advertisement Thank you everyone for all the support. Pakistan Zindabad🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/IawHR5U7q8 — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 13, 2022

In terms of the rest of the rankings, India’s middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has maintained his position atop the batting rankings.

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is second, with Devon Conway of New Zealand and Aiden Markram of South Africa rounding out the top five in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

England opener Alex Hales improved his ranking significantly after playing a key role in his team’s triumphant campaign.

“Alex Hales smashed an unbeaten 86 from 47 balls against India in the semi-final. He also made a big jump in the rankings, moving up 22 spots to No. 12.” The ICC said in a press release that Hales was England’s second-highest run scorer in the T20 World Cup. He had 212 runs at an average of 42.40, which made him England’s second-highest run scorer.

Sam Curran, a fast bowler for England, has moved up two spots and is now number five on the list of bowlers. This is because he won Player of the Match for his 3/12 performance in the final against Pakistan. The top two spots are still held by Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka and Rashid Khan of Afghanistan.

The English spinner Adil Rashid has also moved up five spots in the rankings and is now in third place.

“Adil Rashid has gained the most from his amazing performances against India in the semi-final and against Pakistan in the final. Rashid’s scores in the two matches were 1/20 and 2/22. He moved up five spots and is now No. 3,” the press release said.

The top three all-rounders are still Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh, Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan, and Hardik Pandya of India.

