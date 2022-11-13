Babar Azam’s expulsion in T20 World Cup final disappoints fans

Babar Azam’s expulsion in T20 World Cup final disappoints fans

Articles
Advertisement
Babar Azam’s expulsion in T20 World Cup final disappoints fans

Babar Azam’s expulsion in T20 World Cup final disappoints fans

Advertisement
  • Babar Azam was dismissed in the T20 World Cup.
  • Adil Rashid bowled a googly.
  • The captain was England’s third victim.
Advertisement

Babar Azam was dismissed in the T20 World Cup final against England at the MCG on Sunday.

Adil Rashid bowled a googly in the 12th over to dismiss Babar for 32.

After Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris, the captain was England’s third victim.

The World Cup is important to Pakistan and the cricketing community since it is similar to 1992, when Pakistan won its first World Cup.

Fans expected more from Babar, thus his dismissal was a disappointment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story