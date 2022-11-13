Babar Azam’s expulsion in T20 World Cup final disappoints fans

Babar Azam was dismissed in the T20 World Cup.

Babar Azam was dismissed in the T20 World Cup final against England at the MCG on Sunday.

Adil Rashid bowled a googly in the 12th over to dismiss Babar for 32.

After Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris, the captain was England’s third victim.

The World Cup is important to Pakistan and the cricketing community since it is similar to 1992, when Pakistan won its first World Cup.

Fans expected more from Babar, thus his dismissal was a disappointment.

Advertisement Babar Azam gone 😢 — Bra Skiet 🤘 (@lebza_rox) November 13, 2022

Ab bhi dua hai Pakistan jeete magar please ap log samjh Len ke BabarAzam ki batting Pakistan keliye kyun nuqsan deh hai. #PAKvENG #T20Iworldcup2022Final — Wasay Habib (@wwasay) November 13, 2022

@babarazam258 Captain What Happens Today 🥺💔

It’s Ok 😪❤️ Ups and Down Come But It’s Final Such a Big Game It should Not have happened 😐

Waiting for Your Strong Come back 😌❤️#PakVsEngFinal #T20WorldCupFinal — Sabeel (Mahira’s🎂🥳🔜) (@SabeelWBian2) November 13, 2022

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan dismissed 😢

Meanwhile Shan Masood and Shadab Khan the hope for Pak 💯#BabarAzam #shadabkhan#PAKvENG #MelbourneCuppic.twitter.com/qKJjvVrlE3 — Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) November 13, 2022

me at babar azam rn https://t.co/NdRIS843fD — hab (@hababiee) November 13, 2022

