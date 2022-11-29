Bangla Tigers beats Delhi Bulls | T10 League points table 2022

Bangla Tigers knocks Delhi Bulls by 12 runs, in 19th Match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 edition at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday.
Iftikhar Ahmed Played a wonderful inning of 83 runs in 30 balls which helped Bangla Tigers to build a huge target of 133 runs against the Delhi Bulls in response Delhi Bulls made 121 runs with the loss of three wickets.
The Tigers roar to victory 🐅Advertisement
A fantastic performance from @BanglaTigers_ae which makes the table very interesting heading into Day 8️⃣#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/lM4KdvJ9WZ
— T10 League (@T10League) November 29, 2022
|Abu Dhabi T10 League
|P
|W
|L
|D
|NRR
|Pts
|1
|Deccan Gladiators
|5
|3
|2
|0
|1.388
|6
|2
|New York Strikers
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0.525
|6
|3
|Morrisville Samp Army
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0.375
|6
|4
|Team Abu Dhabi
|4
|2
|1
|1
|-0.313
|5
|5
|Northern Warriors
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0.200
|4
|6
|Bangla Tigers
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-0.516
|4
|7
|The Chennai Braves
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-0.623
|4
|8
|Delhi Bulls
|5
|1
|3
|1
|-1.130
|3
