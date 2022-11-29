Advertisement
  Bangla Tigers beats Delhi Bulls | T10 League points table 2022
Bangla Tigers beats Delhi Bulls | T10 League points table 2022

Bangla Tigers knocks Delhi Bulls by 12 runs, in 19th Match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 edition at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday.

Iftikhar Ahmed Played a wonderful inning of 83 runs in 30 balls which helped  Bangla Tigers to build a huge target of 133 runs against the Delhi Bulls in response Delhi Bulls made 121 runs with the loss of three wickets.

 

 

Abu Dhabi T10 LeaguePWLDNRRPts
1 Deccan Gladiators53201.3886
2 New York Strikers43100.5256
3 Morrisville Samp Army53200.3756
4 Team Abu Dhabi4211-0.3135
5 Northern Warriors52300.2004
6 Bangla Tigers5230-0.5164
7 The Chennai Braves5230-0.6234
8 Delhi Bulls5131-1.1303

 

