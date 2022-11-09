Bayern defeats Bremen to increase its lead in the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich, who are now atop the Bundesliga, defeated woeful Werder Bremen on Tuesday with ease thanks to Serge Gnabry’s hat-trick.

With six minutes remaining, Jamal Musiala scored the game’s first goal from close range to give the Bavarians a fairytale start on home soil.

According to Xinhua, Bremen quickly reacted as Anthony Jung capitalised on Mitchell Weiser’s strong build-up play to restore parity seconds later.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting should have given Bayern the lead again in the fifteenth minute, but he was unable to beat Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka from the penalty spot.

Six minutes later, Gnabry grabbed a loose ball inside the box and curled the ball past Pavlenka and into the far corner to give the record German champions a 2-1 lead.

As a result of goals from Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry, Bayern built a 4-1 lead before halftime, crushing Bremen’s dreams of a comeback. The hosts were stunned and unable to resist.

After the restart, Bayern stopped attacking, but Bremen was still unable to breach the hosts’ defence.

The leaders, on the other hand, weren’t done scoring and increased their lead in the waning minutes. Gnabry completed his hat-trick in the 82nd minute, and Mathys Tel added the final goal to cap a 6-1 victory at home.

“Winning four straight games on home soil with more than four goals speak for itself. We had a difficult start as we wasted a penalty and had to swallow the equalizer. We remained calm though and scored three goals before the break. The boys staged a great performance for the supporters. Compliments to the boys,” said Julian Nagelsmann, the coach of Bayern.

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg won 2-0 to snap Borussia Dortmund’s three-game winning streak, extending their unbeaten streak to nine games.

Bottom-placed Bochum stunned struggling Borussia Monchengladbach, and Stuttgart defeated Hertha Berlin thanks to a late goal from Konstantinos Mavropanos.

