Bayern defeats Schalke to increase their lead in the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich defeated Schalke 2-0 in the 15th round of the Bundesliga

Bayern tried its luck from a distance

The visitors finally scored in the 38th minute when Gnabry slotted home with a perfectly placed effort

Advertisement

Premier League leaders Bayern Munich defeated Schalke 2-0 in the 15th round of the Bundesliga on Saturday night thanks to goals from Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

The “Bavarians” took over from the opening kick, but they were unable to penetrate Schalke’s well-positioned defence in the early going.

In the end, Bayern tried its luck from a distance, but neither Kingsley Coman nor Leroy Sane were able to get past Alexander Schwolow of Schalke

In the 24th minute, Schalke came dangerously close to shocking Bayern with the opening goal, but Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was alert and stopped Marius Bulter’s shot from a tight angle after a counterattack.

Gnabry, whose shot was stopped by Tom Krauss on the goal line, and Choupo-Moting, whose header rattled the woodwork at the halfway point, gave the German record champions additional momentum and chances.

The visitors finally scored in the 38th minute when Gnabry slotted home with a perfectly placed effort into the far post corner thanks to Jamal Musiala’s backheel assist.

Advertisement

In the 52nd minute, Bayern defeated innocuous Schalke, as Musiala danced through the home team’s territory before setting up an open Choupo-Moting, who made no errors and beat Schwolow from inside the box to make it 2-0.

Although Julian Nagelsmann’s team remained aggressive, they were unable to extend their lead because Musiala’s goal was disallowed and Gnabry, Benjamin Pavard, and Ryan Gravenberch failed to convert from good positions.

With its ninth straight victory across all competitions, Bayern leads the Bundesliga going into the FIFA World Cup break.

Nagelsmann, the Bayern coach, remarked, “If we maintain playing as we did in the last games, everything is conceivable this year.”

Leipzig advances into the top three after defeating newly promoted Werder Bremen 2-1 in other matches.

By defeating Stuttgart 2-0 thanks to goals from Moussa Diaby and Jonathan Tah, Bayer Leverkusen has now won three straight matches.

Advertisement

Hoffenheim lost for the third time in a row as Wolfsburg won 2-1 on the road to make it four victories in a row.

Threat of relegation Bochum defeated Augsburg 1-0 while Hertha Berlin defeated Cologne 2-0 to earn crucial points.

Also Read Neymar made a significant comment on his Brazil and FIFA World Cup future Qatar and Ecuador square off in the tournament's opening match The Paris...