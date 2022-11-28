Pakistan vs. England: Ben Stokes pledges to contribute match earnings to the flood relief effort in Pakistan

Ben Stokes, the captain of England, stated on Monday that he would donate his match earnings from the three-match Test series against Pakistan to the nation’s flood relief effort.

A Test series between the English side and the Green Shirts is presently taking place in Pakistan and is set to begin on December 1.

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will serve as the site of the opening Test. Later, Multan will hold the second Test, and Karachi will host the final Test.

Stokes expressed his excitement about playing in Pakistan for the first time during this “historic series” on Twitter.

The captain declared, “I’m donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal,” said the skipper.

“The floods that devastated Pakistan earlier this year was very sad to see and had a significant impact on the country and the people.” Stokes added, expressing his sorrow over the loss endured by the populace.

The England captain hoped that the donation will help Pakistani communities that were hardest hit by the flooding to rebuild.

In response, Stokes received praise from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who stated that “empathy for suffering humanity is the greatest of all virtues”.

The prime minister stated, “We appreciate the kind gesture of England Captain Ben Stokes donating his fees of entire Test series for flood victims of Pakistan,”

“His gesture epitomises the great British tradition of philanthropy.”

