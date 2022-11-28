Brazil vs Switzerland 1-0 | FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table and Teams Standings

The five-time world champions Brazil were dealt a significant setback prior to their second match in Group G when the Selecao decided not to include Neymar in their lineup for Monday’s match against Switzerland in the second round of group play.

Casemiro, a star player for Manchester United, scored a stunning volley to give Brazil a 1-0 lead over Switzerland late in the second half of their match at Stadium 974.

The first half of the match had ended without a goal being scored. Following their victory over Switzerland by a score of 1-0, the all-time winners advanced to the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar to join France.

Additionally, Brazil has become the second nation in the history of the FIFA World Cup to go through their first two matches without facing a single shot on target from the opposing team.

In the 1998 iteration of the showcase competition, the then-defending champions France were able to accomplish the same thing.

