Cristiano Ronaldo alleges he is being ejected from Manchester United.

Ronaldo was punished for declining to play as a substitute in a 2-0 victory over Tottenham last month.

Ronaldo made his way back to Old Trafford from Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he felt “betrayed” by Manchester United and that the team’s manager Erik ten Hag and other top officials are trying to get rid of him.

Since Ten Hag became United’s manager in May, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has played just a supporting role.

Ronaldo was punished for declining to play as a substitute in a 2-0 victory over Tottenham last month, but he has since made a comeback. Last weekend, in a 3-1 loss at Aston Villa, he even captained the Red Devils.

The 37-year-old was not there for United’s final game before a six-week break for the World Cup, a 2-1 triumph against Fulham on Sunday.

In an interview with the Piers Morgan Uncensored TV program, Ronaldo remarked about Ten Hag, “I don’t have regard for him because he doesn’t show respect for me.

“Not just the coach, but also one or two additional individuals from the team. I felt cheated.

Ronaldo responded, “Yes, I felt deceived and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year but last year,” when asked again if senior club executives were attempting to remove him.

In August 2021, Ronaldo made his way back to Old Trafford from Juventus.

Under the direction of Alex Ferguson, he had a brilliant first stint at United, winning three Premier League championships, the Champions League, and the first of his Ballon d’Or awards as the world’s finest player.

Despite his 24 goals in all competitions, United had a dismal season last year, finishing sixth in the Premier League and missing out on Champions League qualification.

After that, Ronaldo allegedly tried to arrange a departure before the start of this season, but no deal with another team could be reached.

“I didn’t notice much advancement with the club after Sir Alex left. When he returned to United, Ronaldo discovered that nothing had changed.

“I want the club to succeed. I travel to Manchester United for this reason.

“But there are some elements within that don’t help (us) reach the top level like (Manchester) City, Liverpool, and even now, Arsenal…a club with this dimension should be at the top of the tree in my opinion, but they aren’t, unfortunately,” he continued.

United is 11 points off of league-leading Arsenal in fifth place in the Premier League.

