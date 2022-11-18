Advertisement
  Curtis Jones' Liverpool contract is extended
Curtis Jones' Liverpool contract is extended

  • Liverpool announced on Thursday that Curtis Jones’ long-term contract had been renewed
  • The 21-year-old began participating in the Reds development programme at the Under-9 level and advanced through the Merseyside tiers to be given a chance to play for the first squad
  • Jones has 81 appearances for Liverpool and has contributed 10 assists in addition to eight goals
The manager of Liverpool, Klopp, has identified himself as “one of his [Jones] biggest admirers.” Jones made his first-team debut against the Wolves in January 2019 under his leadership, and he later became a regular first-team player.

Jones told Liverpool’s club channel, “I want to thank the coaching staff first and foremost for believing in me as always and for giving me the chance.

“And of course, I’m buzzing and over the moon about it. [Choosing to renew] was a simple process.

I am excited and eager to see what the future holds because it is my boyhood club, I am a Scouser, and I have followed the team my entire life.

He responded, “For everything, really,” when asked why Liverpool is the finest town for him. Even if I played for a different club, I believe that coming here to play would always be my ultimate objective and dream. But I’ve been here since I was six years old, and I’ve made it all the way through.

I’ve been a fan of the team my entire life, and now more than ever with how the club is doing and the coaching staff surrounding me, I just feel like it’s the perfect spot for me. As I previously stated, I’m excited to see what the future brings.

Jones has already won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup. In 2020, when he was just 19 years old, Jones held the record for being the senior team captain of Liverpool.

