David Miller says his team should take advantage of Pakistan’s top order.

David stated that Pakistan has excellent match-winners.

The Pakistan middle order needs to be placed under strain sooner.

South African player David Miller believes that his team should take advantage of Pakistan’s ailing top order. The two teams square off in the ICC T20 World Cup game at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

David Miller stated that Pakistan has excellent match-winners and that they anticipate a thoroughly motivated Pakistan team to come up at their crucial encounter.

As an opponent, “you’ve got to be on your A-game against Pakistan, so just making sure we’re adhering to our routines and what’s worked in the past to applying it tomorrow,” he said.

The middle-order batter said, “Pakistan are a great team, and they’ve got some serious match-winners, but, we just have to take it as it comes, and definitely the boys are up for it. And then, I suppose Pakistan — it’s a must-win game for them, so they’ll be coming and charging, and we’re definitely prepared for it.

The 33-year-old responded that South Africa may take advantage of Pakistan’s issues in the top order when asked if this provides his team with an advantage against former champions.

The South African cricketer said, “This game is all about confidence, and yeah, they may not have played as they had hoped to, but they’re world-class players, and we’re expecting them to come out and bring their A-game and be ready for the battle.”

“It’s definitely not just going in there and hoping to get them out early or with the first ball. The Pakistan middle order needs to be placed under strain sooner rather than later, so we must fight hard for every wicket and hopefully get them early,” he said.

To have a chance of making the semifinals, Pakistan must win its final two games against South Africa and hope that other outcomes go their way on Thursday in Sydney.

